Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $880,259.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,776,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $603,849.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,112 shares of company stock worth $8,139,860 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

