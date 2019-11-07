Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $453,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,326,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.34.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,438. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

