Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after buying an additional 379,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after buying an additional 1,644,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,374. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.