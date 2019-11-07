Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.21. 1,562,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,823 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

