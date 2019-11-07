Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $469,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,043. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

