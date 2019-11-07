Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,000. International Paper comprises approximately 3.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in International Paper by 218.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

International Paper stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

