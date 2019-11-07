Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $18.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Funko has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $751.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,159,312.50. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 196,309 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $4,656,449.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock valued at $127,183,651 in the last ninety days. 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,886 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

