FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Market Cap Hits $22,679.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $22,679.00 and $10.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00669243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000295 BTC.

FuzzBalls Profile

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

