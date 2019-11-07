FY2019 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($14.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($12.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.17. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $77.26 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 948,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,104,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,660 shares of company stock worth $376,617. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

