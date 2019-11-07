FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.55. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.75 billion.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.36.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$76.47 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$66.36 and a twelve month high of C$76.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

