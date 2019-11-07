Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 66,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

