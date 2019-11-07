Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hertia sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $275,107.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $362,724.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.75.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $348.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.05 and a 1 year high of $358.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.