Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telefonica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,354,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telefonica by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 450,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 772,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 396,920 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

