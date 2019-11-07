Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 46,730 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 258.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

NYSE:WCG opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.01. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $301.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.