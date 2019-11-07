Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 33.88% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,613. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other Gaia news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 105,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 266,629 shares of company stock worth $2,296,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

