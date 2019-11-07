Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.01 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), 5,475,971 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $425.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.35.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile (ASX:GXY)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

