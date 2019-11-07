Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,598 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,004 shares of company stock valued at $641,458 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

