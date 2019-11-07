Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

NYSE SMG opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

