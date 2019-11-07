Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 9.04% of Eastern worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Eastern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 255,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eastern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Eastern Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

In other news, Director Peggy Scott acquired 2,041 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $51,514.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August M. Vlak acquired 3,717 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $91,066.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

