Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 157,061 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,061 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. New Street Research cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

