Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and HADAX. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.11 or 0.06253945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

