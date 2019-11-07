Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLPI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 842,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,731. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

