Gas Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00016474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Switcheo Network, Poloniex and Bitbns. Gas has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and $1.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00222299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01437118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00118296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Poloniex, Koinex, Bitinka, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

