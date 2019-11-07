Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 6.8%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, 739,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 281,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.