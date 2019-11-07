General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.39

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $10.65. General Finance shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 131 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

