General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,816 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 2.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.75. 1,700,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,477. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

