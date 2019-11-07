General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 4,378,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

