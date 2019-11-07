Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Up 7.9%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 343,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 214,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

