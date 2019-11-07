Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $2.03. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 22,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.