Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GHDX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,537,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,356. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $90.18.

In other Genomic Health news, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $93,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $4,398,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,175 shares of company stock worth $21,988,495. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 390.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

