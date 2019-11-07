Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

