Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.90.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 1,925,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,810. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Geron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Geron by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Geron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

