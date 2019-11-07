Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €71.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.44 ($83.07).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €73.25 ($85.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a one year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

