Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells $258,080.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GILD opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.