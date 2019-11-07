Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Storage by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,681,000 after acquiring an additional 945,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,858,000 after acquiring an additional 928,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,612,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,105,000 after acquiring an additional 341,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Shares of PSA opened at $214.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

