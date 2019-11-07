Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 5.6%

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $58.96, approximately 1,727,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 429,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $183,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $990,672 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 132.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 93.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.