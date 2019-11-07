Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 210 ($2.74). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 284.19 ($3.71).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.48. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

