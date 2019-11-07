Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.29, 721,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 764,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Specifically, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $711,058. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

