Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $186.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura lifted their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.97.

GPN traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.63. 34,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

