Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.48

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $99.29, with a volume of 70325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,160,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,947,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,014,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

