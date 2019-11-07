Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $783 million from $775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.86 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of GMED traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,285. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

