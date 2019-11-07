Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of GLUU opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 38.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 98.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 109.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $4,308,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

