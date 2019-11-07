GoldBlocks (GB) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $36,012.00 and $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00787632 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000703 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000704 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.