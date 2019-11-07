Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €16.70 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.98 ($22.07).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

