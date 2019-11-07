Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.50 ($31.98) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.85 ($31.22).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.44 ($28.42) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.49.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.