Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to “Neutral”

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 219 ($2.86). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.36 ($2.97).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.33. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

