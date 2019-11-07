GoldMint Price Down 7.3% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $447,273.00 and $5,295.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00222387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.01433996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029205 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00120804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.