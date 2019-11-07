Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 201,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 94,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Goldplay Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

