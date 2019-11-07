Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up to $16.58

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.58. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 2,488,939 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $106,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

