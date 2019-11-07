Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.09. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 49,882 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Smith bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.